Maryland gas explosion rips through building, felt over a mile away, residents say

A gas explosion in Columbia, Md., destroyed at least one building and sent shock waves through homes in the area early Sunday.

Howard County emergency officials said they were responding to a gas explosion that occurred in the business area of the city just before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the blast, officials said.

Residents began reporting feeling a rumbling and hearing a loud boom that shook their homes early in the morning. Many said the rumbling felt like an earthquake.

“My neighbors, wife, and I all felt a rumble a few (around 10-15) minutes ago," a resident wrote on Twitter. "All our houses visibly and audibly shook.”

A social media user posted a photo of the building and flames on the ground. The user wrote that firefighters said the gas leak was known and residents were evacuated before the explosion occurred.

People from over a mile away felt the blast, FOX5 DC reported.

“I’m 5 miles away and I heard and felt it! Shook the roof,” wrote one user.

“Outside walking dogs and it shook the hell out of everything,” another wrote.

Officials were expected to provide updates at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.