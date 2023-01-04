Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland 'domestic incident' leaves 2 dead and 2 injured

MD police are investigating to locate suspect as well as motive

Associated Press
Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a "domestic-related incident" in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured.

The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6 a.m. in Clinton, which is about 15 miles outside Washington.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random and were investigating to establish a suspect or suspects as well as a motive. Police said they did not yet know the extent of the injuries of the adult and the juvenile who were injured.

Two people were found dead and two found injured on Sunday's domestic incident in Maryland. Officials are investigating to locate a suspect as well as a motive. 

"What we do know is that there was a gun used on the scene," Maj. David Blazer said in a video posted by the police department's Twitter account.

However, Blazer said the manner and causes of the deaths and injuries remained under investigation. He could not say whether all of the victims had been shot.

Blazer said several people were in the home and that investigators were conducting interviews to determine what happened. He said there is no danger to the surrounding community.