Maryland
Maryland dad arrested after six-week-old baby found with broken bones: police

The baby was transferred to Children’s National Hospital due to the serious injuries

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Maryland father was arrested for child abuse after his six-week-old baby sustained significant injures, Frederick police said.

Keith Patrick Lewis, 34, was charged with first- and second-degree child abuse on Friday. His infant was admitted to a Frederick Health Hospital on Wednesday, and was later transferred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Police said that the infant had sustained "significant" wounds, including multiple bone fractures. The Frederick City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Lewis is the child's father.

Police were first tipped off by officials from child protective services. They initiated an investigation after responding to the D.C. children's hospital and found cause to arrest the father after two days.

Keith Patrick Lewis mugshot

Keith Patrick Lewis, 34, was charged with first- and second-degree child abuse after his infant was found battered. (Frederick City Police Department)

"Over the next few days, FPD detectives conducted numerous interviews and examined the residence where the incident was suspected of occurring," the Frederick City Police Department said in a press release. 

"Based upon the investigation and the expert opinion of the child’s doctors at the hospital, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Keith Patrick Lewis," the statement added.

Frederick City Police Department exteriors

The Frederick City Police Department was first tipped off by officials from child protective services. (Google Maps)

Lewis was taken to Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond over the weekend. After a Monday hearing, he was granted a $10,000 bond.