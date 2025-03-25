Maryland county sheriff renews efforts to solve serial rape cold case

Maryland detectives are back on the hunt to identify a man who they believe targeted women over 25 years ago by offering them a ride under false pretenses, and allegedly attempting or successfully raping them, according to law enforcement officials.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reopened a cold case into an alleged serial rapist who, between November 1996 and August 2003, picked women up in Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County, Maryland, before driving them to Charles County. Once there, the unknown man allegedly physically attacked and sexually assaulted his victims.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man who at the time of the crimes was believed to be in his late 30s to early 50s, though is now likely in his 50s to 70s.

The suspect reportedly used the names Jerry, Jimmy, George and James, had a stocky build, prominent overbite and a short-cropped haircut.

ATTEMPTED MURDER FUGITIVE BUSTED AS 40-YEAR SCHEME POSING AS DEAD COLLEGE MATE UNRAVELS

Investigators say the suspect had access to multiple vehicles, including a 1996 green-lime Ford pickup truck, red station wagon, red small passenger car like a Ford Pinto, Escort or Toyota with partial Maryland tags FG-549, 594 or 546, and a teal passenger vehicle.

In an article from the Maryland Independent on April 25, 2003, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old woman accepted a ride after midnight on April 14, from a man driving a teal late-model Buick Skylark.

After the man picked the woman up, he drove her to Bryans Road in Charles County, where he allegedly raped her in the vehicle and later dropped her off in a parking lot at a nearby townhouse development.

Law enforcement officials said there were similarities between the crime on April 14 and 10 others that occurred since September 1996.

ICE REMOVES 'FOREIGN FUGITIVE' WANTED IN MEXICO ON RAPE CHARGE

"We feel very confident these cases are the same person," then-Capt. Joseph Montminy of the Charles County Sheriff’s office said at the time. "We think there’s likely other cases that have not been reported."

The investigation found that in each case, the victims were African-American women between the ages of 18 and 45, who were alone.

Victims told investigators the suspect either ordered the women into his car at gunpoint, or he lured them into the vehicle by offering them rides.

FUGITIVE ON FBI'S 10 MOST WANTED LIST FOR KILLING HIS BRIDE IN ILLINOIS CAPTURED IN MEXICO

The publication reported that sometimes, the suspect allegedly locked the women inside his vehicle before driving them to Charles County. Two of the women reportedly accepted rides and fell asleep, only to wake up in Charles County.

Another victim reportedly told investigators she was kept in a headlock until she grabbed the steering wheel and drove the vehicle into a ditch.

Physical evidence had been collected at the time of the article in 2003, which investigators hoped to be able to use to link the suspect to the attacks.

Using forensic evidence and investigative work, investigators have linked multiple cases to the suspect and have identified him as a violent serial sex offender.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives are asking the public to contact them if they have information that could help solve the case.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, or by visiting www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.