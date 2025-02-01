Fugitive on FBI's 10 Most Wanted List for killing his bride in Illinois captured in Mexico

A fugitive on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list for allegedly killing his wife on their wedding night in Illinois more than 12 years ago was captured in Mexico, according to FBI Chicago.

Arnoldo Jimenez was taken into custody without incident on Thursday in Monterrey, Mexico, in connection with the 2012 death of 26-year-old Estrella Carrera.

On May 13, 2012, Carrera was found dead in the bathtub of her apartment in Burbank, Illinois, less than 48 hours after her marriage to Jimenez.

Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder, and a state warrant issued for his arrest on May 15, 2012. A federal warrant was issued two days later after Jimenez was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, FBI LEGAT Mexico City and the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois collaborated in the investigation to locate Jimenez. Agents with the Fiscalía General de la República, in conjunction with the International Criminal Police Organization, arrested him.

"The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez," Douglas S. DePodesta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, said in a statement "The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed or where they may be in the world."

Burbank Police Deputy Chief William Casey said: "The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved. The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family."

Jimenez will remain in custody pending extradition proceedings.

He was the fourth-most wanted fugitive in the U.S. when he was taken into custody.