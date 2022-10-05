Marist College dad murder: suspect threatened to shoot man in face in prior New York robbery

FIRST ON FOX: The ex-con accused of fatally gunning down the father of a Marist College student inside a Courtyard Marriott in upstate New York – showed a murderous streak in the past.

Roy Johnson, 35, was arrested Sunday for the slaying of accountant and father of three, Paul Kutz, in Poughkeepsie inside the lobby of the hotel where both men were staying, according to police.

Back in December 2005 during a violent robbery, Johnson, then 19, and an accomplice kicked in the front door of acquittance Amin Hinson in broad daylight, then aimed a silver revolver at Michael Jones' head, court records show.

"Shut the f--- up or I will kill you!" Johnson threatened.

Jones, then 23, made a run for it and managed to escape. Johnson and his accomplice, both armed, began fighting with Hinson and his brother, who had rushed downstairs to help. Several shots were fired during the brawl before police arrived.

Hinson was bleeding profusely from his head and needed 25 staples – but no one was killed, according to the documents.

Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in April 2006 in Dutchess County Supreme Court for the bungled ambush and was sentenced to eight years, records show. He had three other open cases at the time of the plea.

He landed back behind bars in 2016 after fleeing a traffic stop, nearly striking an officer, then barreling through the backyards of people's homes to escape.

Once back on the main road, he tore through a red light, striking a pickup truck and injuring three people before fleeing on foot, records show. He was convicted of reckless endangerment and driving while ability impaired and got one year in prison.

He picked up another case April 24, 2020, in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly dealing cocaine, marijuana and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony – and warranted after missing a July 12 court date.

A month later, on August 9, Johnson was in Poughkeepsie when 28-year-old Darren Villani was shot to death in his car.

Johnson's decade-long crime spree appears to have culminated Sunday in the Courtyard Marriott slaying of Kutz, which took place about four miles from Marist College.

After smoking a "PCP-like substance" in his room with Devin Taylor, 26, Johnson went to get a cup of coffee in the lobby and began arguing with hotel staff, NBC4 New York reported.

At about 7:30 a.m, Johnson opened fire, shooting Kutz, who was in town for a Family Weekend event at his son's college campus.

Poughkeepsie Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere said at a press conference Monday that Johnson did not know Kutz and called the killing a "random act."

Johnson and Taylor were arrested at the scene. Johnson is being held without bail on charges of second-degree murder and weapons possession.

Taylor faces two counts of weapons possession for carrying a loaded rifle with no serial number and ordered held on $1 million bond, court records show.

A grand jury is weighing an indictment against the men, who are locked up at the Dutchess County Jail.