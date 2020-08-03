Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US Marines
Published

Marines in training exercise accident off California coast ID’d

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Marines involved in an accident off the California coast last week that killed one and resulted in an unsuccessful search for seven others and a sailor were identified early Monday in a statement that said an investigation is underway.

All eight missing service members are presumed dead after a 40-hour search effort was unsuccessful. The mishap occurred Thursday off San Clemente Island at 5:45 p.m., where 15 Marines and one sailor were riding in an amphibious assault vehicle. Eight of the 16 service members were initially rescued while eight went missing.

Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The statement said the presumed dead include, Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, Calif., a rifleman; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, Calif., a rifleman; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wis., a rifleman; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, Calif., a hospital corpsman; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Ore., a rifleman; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Ore., a rifleman; Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, Calif., a rifleman.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the Marines rescued, one later died and two were hospitalized in critical condition, the statement said.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Trending in US