New York City
Published

Marine veteran in NYC subway chokehold death hires Manhattan DA Bragg’s former rival as attorney

The Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Manhattan DA's office investigating death of homeless man placed in choke hold on subway Video

Manhattan DA's office investigating death of homeless man placed in choke hold on subway

Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle has the latest developments as the death of a New York homeless man sparks protests on 'Special Report.' 

The Marine veteran charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway train beneath Manhattan on Monday has reportedly hired the former rival of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to represent him. 

Per The New York Post, the unnamed veteran has retained criminal defense attorney Thomas Kenniff, who ran as a Republican candidate against Bragg in the 2021 Manhattan DA race. 

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg speaking next to a photo of Jordan Neely being treated by first responders.

Alvin Bragg will likely bring charges against a Marine veteran accused of killing Jordan Neely, right, on the subway with chokehold May 1, 2023, experts told Fox News Digital. (Alex Kent via Getty/Paul Martinka)

Kenniff ultimately lost to Bragg, who became the first Black Manhattan DA. On the campaign trail, Kenniff criticized Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies

"Given what I say is a humanitarian crisis going on in the streets of New York City, this is not a moment in time when we should be experimenting with new age criminal justice policies," Kenniff told Fox News Digital in 2021. 

JORDAN NEELY DEATH: NYC MAYOR CALLS OUT AOC FOR ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ MURDER CLAIM

"If anything, we should be looking into or talking about how we double down on the policies that have worked over the last 30 years … We should be talking about how we get tougher on crime, not softer on crime." 

Thomas Kenniff

Thomas Kenniff, posing as a candidate for Manhattan DA in April 2021.  (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Neely, who is Black, was reportedly having a mental episode on the F train Monday, yelling and pacing back and forth, when a Marine veteran tackled him to the ground and put him in a chokehold, according to witnesses and police. 

Officers performing CPR

NYPD officers perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023, after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

Two other straphangers helped restrain him, and a video that captured part of the encounter shows Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator, slowly go limp and then die. 

The city's medical examiner determined that the manner of death was a homicide caused by compression of the neck. 

NY DEMS TURN ON EACH OTHER OVER HOMELESS MAN'S SUBWAY DEATH: ‘JORDAN NEELY WAS LYNCHED’

The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be White, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it is investigating.

"As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner's report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records," read a statement from a spokesperson for the DA.

Should the DA bring criminal charges after the Marine vet, it could potentially set up another showdown between Bragg and his former rival. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bragg’s office and Kenniff for comment. 

Fox News’ Sam Dorman, Louis Casiano, and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 