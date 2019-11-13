US-born Marine vet wrongly held by ICE for three days to be paid 190G

An American-born Marine war veteran who was wrongly detained by immigration authorities for three days will receive a $190,000 settlement from the city of Grand Rapids, Mich., according to media reports.

The City Commission unanimously approved the payment to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez on Tuesday to resolve a Michigan Department of Civil Rights complaint.

Ramos-Gomez, a Marine veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, was born in Michigan. He was held for three days in December 2018 after he being apprehended by police in November on suspicion of trespassing and damaging a fire alarm at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Ramos-Gomez was expected to be released Dec. 14, 2018 after pleading guilty to charges against him. He was instead handed over to agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and taken to a detention center even though he had his U.S. passport on him.

He was released once he was able to prove he was an American citizen.

Grand Rapids police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi served an unpaid two-day suspension for violating department policy after alerting federal authorities about Ramos-Gomez's arrest.

Immigration-rights activists and the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a complaint against the department on behalf of several people of Latino descent, alleging discrimination.

Ramos-Gomez served in the Marines from 2011-14, during which time he was awarded the national defense service medal, a global war on terrorism service medal, an Afghanistan campaign medal, and a combat action ribbon.

Upon returning home, the ACLU says he was "a shell of his former self," and suffered from PTSD as a result of things he'd seen in combat.

Fox News' Anna Hopkins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.