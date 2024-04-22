Marine killed in training accident near Camp Lejeune , less than 2 weeks after promotion, identified

The identity of the North Carolina-based Marine who was killed in a training accident near Camp Lejeune, just days after his promotion to sergeant, has been released by military officials.

According to a press release from Camp Lejeune officials, Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, 23, was killed during a training accident on April 18.

The fatal accident happened shortly after 11 p.m., near Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune in Carteret County.

"Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members," said Col. Todd Mahar, a 24th MEU commanding officer.

SKELETAL REMAINS OF MARINE CAPTAIN FOUND IN 'UNEXPECTED' PLACE

Arslanbas, who was from O'Fallon, MO, 36 miles northwest of St. Louis, enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 26, 2020. He had been promoted to sergeant on April 1, just days before the fatal accident.

Arslanbas was assigned to the Maritime Special Purpose Forces with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and served as a Reconnaissance Marine with the MSPF, officials said.

Officials stated that his decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

MILITARY IDENTIFIES MARINE KILLED DURING CAMP PENDLETON TRAINING ACCIDENT

No further details about the accident are available.

The deadly training accident is under investigation, according to officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time," Col. Mahar said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Marines for comment.