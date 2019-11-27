Marine deserter, 22, wanted in murder of Virginia man arrested after 2 week manhunt: officials

The U.S. Marine who deserted his post in late October and was wanted in the killing of his mother’s boyfriend earlier this month was arrested early Wednesday in Virginia after more than two weeks on the run, U.S. Marshals said.

Officials confirmed in a tweet that Michael Alexander Brown, 22, was arrested “without incident” in Franklin County more than two weeks after a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection with the shooting death of Rodney Brown.

It was not immediately clear if Brown had turned himself in or if he had been captured by law enforcement.

His attorney, Deborah Calwell-Bono, confirmed to WSLS that he was being held at the Franklin County Jail and will soon be transported to the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

An arrest warrant for Brown was issued on Nov. 11 after deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office suspected him in the death of his mother’s boyfriend days earlier. It appeared that all three lived in the same home.

Brown evaded authorities for weeks, ditching his 1976 Cadillac for a 2008 Lincoln Town Car and eventually taking off in a camper.

Little was known about his whereabouts during this time but authorities said at the time that he had “been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forest.”

He was described as “armed and dangerous.”

Brown was a combat engineer in the Marines before he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C. on Oct. 18.

A warrant for his arrest was issued for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.