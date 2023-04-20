Marine Corps investigating after recruit, 21, dies during physical fitness test

The Marine Corps has opened an investigation in South Carolina after a 21-year-old recruit died during a physical fitness test on Tuesday.

The recruit, Noah Evans, was training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, when the incident occurred. Authorities say they are investigating the cause of death.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company," the depot said in a statement on social media.

Evans was a Georgia native and a high school graduate. He had been assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment.

Evans was not married and had no children, according to the Marine Corps.

The Parris Island recruit depot did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. The Parris Island depot has been used to train male recruits since 1915 and women since 1949.

Evans' death comes more than a month after another U.S. Marine, Christopher Hutchings, was found dead in his barracks in California. KKTV in Colorado Springs reported that a probe would be conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Hutchings was found dead on Feb. 5 inside his Camp Pendleton barracks, and authorities considered his death suspicious.

Hutchings was assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.