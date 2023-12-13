Marine at Camp Pendleton, California killed, 14 injured in training accident

A United States Marine assigned to Camp Pendleton in California was killed during a training exercise Tuesday, military officials confirmed.

A tactical vehicle rollover occurred around 6 p.m. as the vehicle, described as an amphibious combat vehicle, was making a ground movement during training, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a press release.

Fourteen other Marines were in the vehicle when it rolled over, the military said. They were all taken to local hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment, the Marine Corps said.

The Marine killed was identified as being assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The names of the injured Marines are being withheld, in accordance with Department of Defense policy.

The incident is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

