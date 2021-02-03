Expand / Collapse search
Florida manhunt underway for 'violent' suspect who shot at detective, officials say

Deputies offering a cash reward for information that leads them to Nathaniel James Woodruff

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Florida authorities are on the hunt for a "violent" man they say fired at a detective after fleeing from a traffic stop earlier this week.

Marion County officials are offering a cash reward for information that leads them to 20-year-old Nathanial James Woodruff in connection with the Tuesday shooting, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). MCSO detectives tried to stop a silver 2002 BMW, which he was driving, the office said in a subsequent Facebook post.

As they tried to pull him over, Woodruff allegedly fled and opened fire, shooting at one of the detectives, MCSO said. The detective was not injured in the shooting.

Deputies are also asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of the silver 2002 BMW 325XI, which has Florida license plate Z535MU.

Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or online by clicking here.

