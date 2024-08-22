Manhunt underway in Arizona for suspect who threatened to kill Trump as former president lands in border state

A manhunt is underway in Arizona for a suspect who threatened to kill former President Trump ahead of a rally in the Copper State on Thursday.

The Cochice County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syvrud.

The sheriff’s office said Syvrud has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI, failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County, Arizona, for hit-and-run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said it also has an absconder hold for Syvrud for failing to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that Syvrud is being sought "as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate." Fox News Digital later confirmed that the "presidential candidate" is Trump.

The threat against former President Trump’s life comes after the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

The sheriff's office told Fox News Digital that there are "no known ties to Pennsylvania, and we are working with local, state, and federal agencies."

The former president held his first outdoor rally on Wednesday since the assassination attempt, speaking behind a wall of bulletproof glass at a podium in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Trump is visiting Cochise County, Arizona, Thursday while continuing to campaign for the November election. He's been spending the week campaigning across battleground states.

The U.S. Secret Service told Fox News Digital it is aware of and tracking the manhunt in Arizona and referred all further inquiries to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for further comments, including potential ties to Butler.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.