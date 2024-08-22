Green Beret hits back at Dem accusations that Trump doesn't care about veterans: 'Seen him firsthand'

The first U.S. Army Green Beret ever elected to Congress is pushing back against Democrat-led accusations that former President Donald Trump does not care about military servicemembers or veterans.

"I've seen him firsthand. I don't care what reporting is out there. I've seen it with my own eyes, how much this man cares about those who are willing to die for that flag," Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital.

Waltz, who leads the Veterans for Trump coalition, was in Chicago on Wednesday for the GOP campaign’s press conference to counter-program the Democratic National Convention there this week.

He delivered impassioned remarks attacking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, for discrepancies that have emerged in his military record since joining the national ticket.

Democrats, in turn, have accused Trump of not caring about the military and its servicemembers. Trump critics have often cited his former Chief of Staff John Kelly recalling Trump dismissing dead soldiers as "losers" – something Trump has denied – and more recent remarks where Trump said the Presidential Medal of Freedom is "much better" than the Medal of Honor because "everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers. They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets or they are dead."

When asked about Trump’s comments, Waltz said, "Set all the rhetoric and the nonsense aside. Look at the results."

"The most consequential piece of legislation for veterans, the VA MISSION Act, or commonly called Veterans Choice, was passed under President Trump. And that allows veterans – if the hospitals are taking too long – the VA is not giving them what they need, just go to your local doctor and bill it. That was actually done under him," Waltz said.

"Secondarily, I've been with Gold Star families, with President Trump. I was with the Abbey Gate Gold Star families when he said, ‘Bring them up. I want to spend time with them,’ after Biden wouldn't even give them a meeting. He was scheduled to spend an hour. He ended up spending all night with them. He had them laughing, crying, dancing as only Trump could do."

The VA MISSION Act, which passed Congress in 2018, was overwhelmingly bipartisan. In the Senate, it passed 92 to 5.

It garnered support from 116 Democrats and 231 Republicans in the House, with just 70 Democrats voting against it.

Notably, one of those who opposed it was then-Rep. Tim Walz, the only member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee to do so, according to The Hill.

Walz said in a statement at the time that he did not take his opposition "lightly" but argued, "I am also concerned that without strong leadership in place, this bill will give the Trump administration the cover it needs to slowly privatize VA, especially if VA is required to cut spending on care provided in VA hospitals, or cut funding for much needed construction and maintenance."