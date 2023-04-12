Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Manhunt in deadly Washington, DC, funeral shooting continues: Police offer $25K reward, suspect vehicle photos

DC police say shooting that left 1 dead, 3 others wounded outside Stewart Funeral Home was 'targeted,' no arrests made

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Police in Washington, D.C., are offering a $25,000 reward for information and released photos of a potential suspect vehicle after what authorities deemed a "targeted" shooting that unfolded outside the funeral for a recent homicide victim Tuesday, leaving one dead and three others wounded.

At approximately 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, Sixth District officers responded to the 4000 block of Benning Road NE for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male and two adult female shooting victims. 

"DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one adult male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," police said. "The additional victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries."

The deceased shooting victim was later identified as 29-year-old Terrell Coghill, of northwest D.C.

D.C. police are seeking information on a white Lexus seen fleeing the scene of a funeral home shooting.

D.C. police are seeking information on a white Lexus seen fleeing the scene of a funeral home shooting. (DC Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said the suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Lexus IS350, with possible damage to the bottom of the front passenger door. It was captured by a surveillance camera at the scene.

Addressing reporters at the scene Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said a police officer was stationed near the funeral home in northeast Washington when shots rang out about 20 minutes after services for a homicide victim shot to death in March let out and people were milling about outside. 

The D.C. funeral home shooting suspect's vehicle is described as a white Lexus IS350. 

The D.C. funeral home shooting suspect's vehicle is described as a white Lexus IS350.  (DC Metropolitan Police Department)

The victim's family had asked police to have officers near the funeral, Contee said.

"At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted," Contee said outside the funeral home. "We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that."

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene were four people were shot in front of Stewart Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene were four people were shot in front of Stewart Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Police have made no arrests in the case.

The bloodshed in D.C. comes as the nation reels from recent mass shootings at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. 

D.C. officers mark the crime scene outside the Stewart Funeral Home.

D.C. officers mark the crime scene outside the Stewart Funeral Home. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As for crime in the nation's capital, hours after the funeral home shooting, D.C. police said two young Black males with an assault rifle were spotted heading southbound toward the Capitol in a Gray BMW X3 bearing MD Tag #1FD7103. They were wanted in connection to an armed robbery investigation in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE. In another incident, D.C. police said to look out for three males on bicycles in connection to another shooting Investigation in the 3100 block of Apple Road NE. 

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III walks to speak with reporters Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Washington after a shooting outside a funeral home.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III walks to speak with reporters Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Washington after a shooting outside a funeral home. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republicans, meanwhile, have mocked the District of Columbia's Democratic local leadership for repeatedly denying there's a crime crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 