Man claims he hit $50G on slot machine and was only given $4G, casino blames faulty bulb

An Arizona casino has been locked in a battle with a patron who says he won $50,000 on a slot machine earlier this year but was only paid $4,000, reports Wednesday said.

Ryan Sherry, 47, said his slot machine at Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort and Casino indicated three red double 7's on the screen in April, which would yield the $50,000 jackpot, ABC 15 Arizona reported.

"I jumped up, I was so excited!" Sherry told The Arizona Republic.

But when he asked to cash out, the machine only paid out $4,000, the station reported. The manager told him the machine paid out correctly, the report said.

But Sherry took his case to the tribal government, writing a letter and sent a photo of the number combination on the slot machine, according to ABC 15.

“Why is this not $50,000?" he asked. "Look at the numbers, all the colors match, why is it not $50,000?"

Sherry said an investigator told him the machine had a light bulb out, making an orange "7" look red, the station reported.

"That doesn't seem right," Sherry told The Republic. "If it's showing one thing, the reason why you have pictures up here is to give you a snapshot of what you're getting close to, or what you should be paid out. If it's something different, the machine is not actually working properly."

Salt River Prima-Maricopa Indian Community's tribal gaming officials had also told him that the machine paid out the correct amount, the paper reported.

The gaming officials said he could take his case to tribal court, after he filed at least two grievances. But he told ABC 15 that he worries that still wouldn't help. The rules vary significantly from state or county courts, and from tribe to tribe, The Republic reported.

Sherry said he won't be going back to Talking Stick, after six months of fighting for the $50,000 he believes he's owed, ABC 15 reported.

“Hopefully this does not happen to you, but the only one way you can actually guarantee that this is not going to happen to you is don’t go to the casino,” he said.