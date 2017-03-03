Man who defrauded Home Depot gets prison for doing it again

A Massachusetts man who served time in prison for defrauding Home Depot has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars for doing it again.

Robert Dooley pleaded guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud. The Salem News reports (http://bit.ly/2mgKX7R ) he was sentenced on Thursday in Boston federal court to 18 months in prison.

Authorities say he took items off the shelves and brought them to the return desk in exchange for store credit.

Prosecutors say Dooley, of Salem, carried out the scheme at least 40 times at stores in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts. He received more than $45,000 in fraudulent returns.

Dooley was convicted in 2007 of defrauding Home Depot out of more than $330,000 in a similar scheme and received a five-year prison sentence.

