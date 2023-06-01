Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Man wanted in NJ after trying to abduct 7-year-old from Wawa restroom using candy, police say

Suspect allegedly grabbed boy's arm in restroom of Wawa in Maurice River, New Jersey

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An unidentified man is wanted in New Jersey after authorities say he tried to use candy to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a Wawa restroom on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the Dorchester Wawa located at 3904 State Highway 47 in Maurice River, the New Jersey State Police said.

The child told police that the suspect came into the restroom and offered him candy to leave the store with him.

When he refused, police said the man grabbed the boy’s arm and tried to physically remove him from the store.

suspect walking and suspect sketch

The unidentified man is accused of attempting to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a Wawa restroom in southern New Jersey. (New Jersey State Police)

But the 7-year-old resisted and broke free from the suspect’s grasp, according to authorities. The boy then ran to his mother, who was using the female restroom.

The suspect had already left the store by the time the child’s family learned of the alleged incident.

suspect entering and leaving store

The man allegedly offered candy in an attempt to lure the boy away with him, according to authorities. (New Jersey State Police)

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect entering and leaving the Wawa store.

Police described the suspect as a White male with gray, thinning hair combed to the back. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy T-shirt.

Detectives believe the suspect left the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner.

suspect vehicle

The suspect is believed to have driven off from the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner. (New Jersey State Police)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.