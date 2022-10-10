Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Man takes rescue camel to Las Vegas In-N-Out to get French fries

Fergie, who was filmed enjoying In-N-Out, has also been photographed at Wendy's and Einstein Bros. Bagels restaurants

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fries-loving rescue camel goes to Las Vegas In-N-Out: video Video

Fries-loving rescue camel goes to Las Vegas In-N-Out: video

A Nevada man delighted the Internet by bringing a rescue camel to an In-N-Out restaurant in Las Vegas.

A Nevada man delighted fast food patrons by bringing a rescue camel to an In-N-Out restaurant in Las Vegas last week.

Fergie, a dromedary camel, stood calmly as she was surrounded by cars in the restaurant's drive-thru on October 4. 

Video shows the camel slowly moving through the drive-thru at the West Coast fast food chain while onlookers laughed and admired the animal from afar.

After securing her meal, the camel walked with her handler to the parking lot area where she was surrounded by people who watched her enjoy her food. 

NEWBORN GIRAFFE APPEARS TO GET KISSED ON ITS FOREHEAD FROM ITS PARENTS, ADORABLE PHOTOS SHOW

Rescue camel Fergie was filmed standing patiently in an In-N-Out drive-thru before getting her French fries.

Rescue camel Fergie was filmed standing patiently in an In-N-Out drive-thru before getting her French fries. (Zak Holman via Storyful)

The camel's handler, Brandon Nobles, explained that Fergie is a 12-year-old rescue camel from Colorado.

In the video, Nobles is heard saying that the camel, that could live to be up to 65 years old, loves fast food.

DEAF DOG IS ADOPTED BY MICHIGAN TEEN WITH HEARING LOSS – NOW THEY'RE 'INSEPARABLE'

Delighted In-N-Out customers took pictures of Fergie while she enjoyed her French fries.

Delighted In-N-Out customers took pictures of Fergie while she enjoyed her French fries. (Zak Holman via Storyful)

"She loves the French fries!" he said as Fergie devoured the box of fries.

"She's very acclimated to heat, obviously," the handler explained. "She just didn't quite get along with where she was at, so she needed a home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fergie's handler said she "needed a home" when she was rescued from Colorado and moved to Las Vegas.

Fergie's handler said she "needed a home" when she was rescued from Colorado and moved to Las Vegas. (Zak Holman via Storyful)

The animal rescue's Instagram account, @jeffrys_farm, shows Fergie enjoying treats from Wendy's and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Her adventures can be followed through the hashtag #FergieTheCamel.