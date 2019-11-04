Man dies after stabbing in Maryland Popeyes; fight over chicken sandwich, sources say

A man was fatally stabbed Monday evening while inside a Maryland Popeyes following a fight over a chicken sandwich, a source told Fox News.

Prince George's County police said they received reports of a fight at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Md., on Monday at around 7 p.m. Oxon Hill is about 20 minutes from Washington, D.C.

When officers arrived at the fast-food restaurant, they found a man in the parking lot with stab wounds, police told Fox News. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name or age has not yet been released. Police said the suspect is still on the run.

Detectives were at the fast-food restaurant interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and looking for surveillance video on Monday night to establish a suspect and a motive, police said.

Prince George's County police have not said what the fight was about, however, FOX 5 reported that the altercation began after someone cut the line as people waited to order Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwich, which returned to the fast-food chain on Sunday.