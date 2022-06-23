Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Man shot, killed near Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles police say the suspect fired multiple shots near the popular tourist destination

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was shot and killed near the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. local time at the intersection of Argyle and Selma Avenues. That is only one block from the famed and historic Hollywood Walk of Fame – a popular and busy tourist destination.

A man was shot and killed near the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday night.

A man was shot and killed near the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday night. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Police say the victim and the shooter got into a dispute. The suspect fired multiple rounds, but it is unclear how many times the victim was shot.

The victim attempted to get away from the attacker and crashed his car into another car a short distance away, police said.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON BRUSHES OFF CONCERN FROM MOTHER OF SLAIN OFFICER: ‘WE DON’T HAVE A CRYSTAL BALL'

Los Angeles police say, as of early Thursday morning, they are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man just one block from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles police say, as of early Thursday morning, they are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man just one block from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

LOS ANGELES AIRPORT PARTIALLY CLOSED AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ‘SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE’

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was rushed from the scene to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FILE- People walking along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a sunny day in Los Angeles. There are more than 2000 tiles at the walk of fame to honor the stars.

FILE- People walking along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a sunny day in Los Angeles. There are more than 2000 tiles at the walk of fame to honor the stars. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say the shooter was last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz on Selma Avenue.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.