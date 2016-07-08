Man sentenced in Louisiana murder for hire case

Prosecutors in Louisiana say a man who plotted with his girlfriend in the 2009 murder-for-hire killing of her husband has been sentenced to life in prison.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Carlos Rodriguez was found guilty in May of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Mario Scramuzza of Covington.

News outlets report Judge August Hand handed down the sentence Thursday.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez killed Scramuzza in the laundry room of the victim's home after ambushing him there with two accomplices.

Gina Scramuzza, the victim's wife, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2013 and is serving a life sentence.

The two accomplices also are behind bars. Luis Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life. Erly Montoya pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery with a firearm and sentenced to 35 years.