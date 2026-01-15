Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Man runs into Florida street to save two young children who wandered away from rental home

John Brittingham grabbed both girls and got them off busy A1A roadway in seconds

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A quick-thinking Florida driver stopped and ran into a street to save two toddlers who had wandered into the middle of a busy roadway Sunday. (Credit: Drone Geox)

A quick-thinking Florida driver stopped and ran into a street to save two toddlers who had wandered into the middle of a busy roadway Sunday.

John Brittingham said he was driving southbound on A1A in Brevard County when he spotted two young girls standing in the middle of the busy roadway. He immediately stopped his vehicle and ran into the road to grab the children.

Video shows Brittingham sprinting toward the children as he holds up one hand to signal oncoming traffic to stop.

"I was terrified thinking of what could have happened to them. The rest of my life would have been ruined," Brittingham told WESH-TV.

John Brittingham holding up hand to stop traffic as he runs toward children in the road

John Brittingham said he was driving southbound on A1A in Brevard County on Sunday when he spotted two young girls standing in the middle of the busy roadway.  (Drone Geox)

One child was already in the middle of the street by the time he reached them. He said he grabbed both girls and got them off the road in about six seconds.

Brittingham said the girls appeared to be about 2 years old or younger and were unable to speak clearly, only pointing and saying, "Ohh."

John Brittingham grabbing child in road

Brittingham said it took him about six seconds to run over to the children, grab them and get them out of the roadway. (Drone Geox)

After pulling the toddlers to safety, Brittingham searched nearby homes and eventually located an Airbnb property. He said no one answered when he knocked, so he walked around the house calling out. He later noticed a back gate was open.

John Brittingham carrying girls out of the road

Brittingham said the girls got out from an open gate of a rental home. He reunited them with family. (Drone Geox)

Inside, he found an elderly couple and a young woman who appeared unaware the children had wandered off.

"There was an elderly couple and a young girl, and they immediately went into like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so sorry,’" Brittingham said. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know, I’m just glad I could get them back to you. They were out in the road, and your gate was open.’"

Brittingham, who has five children and grandchildren, said he did not call police as his focus was getting the children back to their parents.
