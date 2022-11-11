Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Man who ran into Ohio day care during police chase has criminal record going back more than a decade

Lamar Mitchell's record includes setting his girlfriend's house on fire and a SWAT standoff last year

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Ohio suspect forces way into day care center during police chase Video

Ohio suspect forces way into day care center during police chase

A suspect was taken into custody after forcing his way into a day care center in Warren, Ohio, during a police chase.

An Ohio man who allegedly raced into a preschool day care center during a police chase in Warren, Ohio, has a criminal record going back more than a decade, according to FOX 8 in Cleveland. 

Police body camera footage allegedly shows Lamar Mitchell, 39, running from police into the preschool and jumping into a playpen where children were playing with toys.

Children can be heard crying on the video as a woman yells "Oh my God!" Officers tell staff to get the children away as they secure Mitchell. 

Police body camera allegedly shows suspect Lamar Mitchell jumping into a playpen with kids in it during a police chase as an officer points a stun gun at him. 

Mitchell, allegedly wanted on an outstanding charge of felonious assault, ran for the day care center after crashing his car nearby amid the pursuit. 

Lamar Mitchell, 39, has a police record going back at least until 2008. 

The suspect’s rap sheet also goes back to at least 2008 and includes aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He was also convicted of aggravated arson in 2015 and sentenced to four years in prison after setting his girlfriend’s house on fire when she told police he assaulted her, according to FOX 8. 

Warren police secure the suspect inside a playpen in the daycare.  

Last year, Mitchell was involved in a two-hour SWAT standoff, in which he reportedly threatened to kill police. He was wanted on a felony escape charge, eventually surrendered and was sentenced to six months in prison. 

As of Friday, Mitchell remained in custody on a $250,000 bond. 