Man who ran into Ohio day care during police chase has criminal record going back more than a decade

An Ohio man who allegedly raced into a preschool day care center during a police chase in Warren, Ohio, has a criminal record going back more than a decade, according to FOX 8 in Cleveland.

Police body camera footage allegedly shows Lamar Mitchell, 39, running from police into the preschool and jumping into a playpen where children were playing with toys.

Children can be heard crying on the video as a woman yells "Oh my God!" Officers tell staff to get the children away as they secure Mitchell.

WILD POLICE CHASE VIDEO SALUTES WORLD WAR II VETERANS

Mitchell, allegedly wanted on an outstanding charge of felonious assault, ran for the day care center after crashing his car nearby amid the pursuit.

TWO MEN ARRESTED AFTER WILD POLICE CHASE WITH BABY IN CAR

The suspect’s rap sheet also goes back to at least 2008 and includes aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He was also convicted of aggravated arson in 2015 and sentenced to four years in prison after setting his girlfriend’s house on fire when she told police he assaulted her, according to FOX 8.

Last year, Mitchell was involved in a two-hour SWAT standoff, in which he reportedly threatened to kill police. He was wanted on a felony escape charge, eventually surrendered and was sentenced to six months in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday, Mitchell remained in custody on a $250,000 bond.