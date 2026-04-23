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Rape

Man who pleaded guilty to raping 12-year-old relative is illegal immigrant from Honduras, DHS says

Jose Lopez-Montoya illegally entered the US in 2011 and faces up to 99 years in prison, according to DHS

By Michael Sinkewicz , Bill Melugin Fox News
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A Louisiana man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating his 12-year-old relative is an illegal immigrant from Honduras, federal officials confirmed to Fox News.

Jose Lopez-Montoya, 41, described by local media as a "Lake Charles man," faces up to 99 years in prison after repeatedly abusing the minor.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Lopez-Montoya is a Honduran national who illegally entered the U.S. in 2011 under the Obama administration.

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Jose Lopez-Montoya

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a case involving a minor and is the subject of a federal immigration detainer, officials said. (Department of Homeland Security)

"Once again, the media is running cover for a criminal illegal alien. This sicko pled guilty to incest. He raped and impregnated his 12 year-old relative. ICE is working with our Louisiana partners to ensure this monster is never loose in American communities again," the agency added.

 "This ‘Lake Charles Man’ is actually an illegal alien from Honduras who admitted to illegally entering the U.S. in 2011," DHS added.

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Jose Lopez-Montoya and Louisiana police vehicle

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty to crimes involving a minor and faces decades in prison, officials said. (DHS/ Louisiana State Police﻿)

The victim later gave birth in July 2024, and Lopez-Montoya admitted the child was his, according to KPLC.

Authorities said the abuse occurred over a two-year period while Lopez-Montoya served as the girl’s guardian.

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Homeland Security sign on a building exterior

Federal officials said a Honduran national in Louisiana pleaded guilty to crimes involving a minor and faces decades in prison. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Lopez-Montoya was arrested on two counts of first-degree rape and is also subject to an immigration detainer.

He pleaded guilty this week to aggravated crimes against nature by incest and faces 25 to 99 years in prison, according to KPLC. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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