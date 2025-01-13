Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Illegal immigrant arrested for kidnapping, attacking teen near Trump's backyard: Police

Santo Martinez Varela of Honduras faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges in Florida

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
An illegal immigrant from Honduras faces criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Florida park this month. 

The teen was attacked near Okeeheelee Park on Jan. 2, WPTV reported.

At the time, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old who did not speak English

Santo Martinez Varela

Santo Martinez Varela of Honduras, pictured, faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. (PBCSO)

Detectives tracked down and arrested Santo Martinez Varela on Jan. 11, then confirmed his identity with a DNA search warrant, the department wrote. 

Varela illegally crossed the Mexican border from Honduras in 2023 without any contact with law enforcement, and traveled to West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Okeeheelee Park

The alleged Jan. 2 attack took place at Okeeheelee Park in an unincorporated area of Palm Beach County, pictured. (Google Maps)

Varela is being held without bail at Palm Beach County Jail on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, and faced a judge on Sunday, according to online records.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser is pictured outside Palm Beach County Jail.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser is pictured outside Palm Beach County Jail. (Google Maps)

"To anyone thinking of committing these kind of heinous crimes in Palm Beach County: We will find you," the sheriff's department wrote in their social media post. "Justice will be served."

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.

