Arizona
Published
Last Update September 15, 2016

Man ordered held without bond after police officers struck

By | Associated Press
    This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Marc LaQuon Payne. Payne was jailed without bond after authorities said he drove a car into two police officers outside a Phoenix gas station on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. He then scuffled with a third officer who managed to get out of the way. (Maricopa County Sheriff via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Construction workers continue cleaning up in front of a QuickTrip store hours after a driver plowed into two police officers Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Phoenix. Police said Marc LaQuon Payne, 44, apparently drove his vehicle at the officers before hitting a patrol car and crashing into the front of the store around 2 a.m. Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (The Associated Press)

    This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Marc LaQuon Payne. Payne was jailed without bond after authorities said he drove a car into two police officers outside a Phoenix gas station on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. He then scuffled with a third officer who managed to get out of the way. (Maricopa County Sheriff via AP) (The Associated Press)

PHOENIX – A 44-year-old man described as a transient is jailed without bond after authorities said he drove a car into two police officers outside a Phoenix gas station and then scuffled with a third officer who managed to get out of the way.

Marc LaQuon Payne is jailed on multiple counts, including suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

Payne didn't have an attorney when he appeared before a judge late Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital.

Police Chief Joseph denounced the Tuesday morning attack as a "violent, intentional act."

One officer suffered injuries that included a broken leg. A second had bruises and a concussion.

A court document describes Payne as a transient without ties to the community.