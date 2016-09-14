Man ordered held without bond after police officers struck

next Image 1 of 3

A 44-year-old man described as a transient is jailed without bond after authorities said he drove a car into two police officers outside a Phoenix gas station and then scuffled with a third officer who managed to get out of the way.

Marc LaQuon Payne is jailed on multiple counts, including suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

Payne didn't have an attorney when he appeared before a judge late Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital.

Police Chief Joseph denounced the Tuesday morning attack as a "violent, intentional act."

One officer suffered injuries that included a broken leg. A second had bruises and a concussion.

A court document describes Payne as a transient without ties to the community.