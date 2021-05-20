Man opens fire on workers after getting kicked out of NYC bar

A Williamsburg bar patron opened fire at two workers after getting kicked out of the business early Saturday morning, police said.

The gunman was with a woman at Abba Bar and Grill when the two were told to leave at half past midnight because they were acting unruly, according to cops.

As workers of the Grand Street pub were escorting the couple to the exit, a fight broke out between them, police said.

Surveillance video of the confrontation shows the man then firing several shots into the bar as he backs out of the front door.

Police said the shooter aimed toward two workers, who were not hit by gunfire.

The suspects were still being sought as of late Wednesday.

