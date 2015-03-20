Man loses $80,000 legal settlement after daughter's Facebook post violates agreement

A Florida teenager's Facebook post has cost her father an $80,000 legal settlement.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/1fZ6gwJ ) reports that father had sued Miami's Gulliver Preparatory School for age discrimination after he lost his job as headmaster.

The school agreed to settle the case with Patrick Snay for $80,000. The agreement included a stipulation that Snay and his wife not disclose settlement details with anyone.

The Snays' daughter, a recent graduate of the school, posted to her 1,200 Facebook friends that the money would pay for a family vacation to Europe.

"Mama and Papa Snay won the case the case against Gulliver," she wrote. "Gulliver is now officially paying for my vacation to Europe this summer."

A judge invalidated the settlement last week and said the post violated the confidentiality agreement.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com