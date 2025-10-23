Man linked to Hamas attack on Israel indicted in Louisiana for conspiring to support terrorist group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect in Hamas' October 2023 terror attack against Israel that sparked a two-year war between the two sides has been formally charged in federal court.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi, who has been living in Louisiana, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Lafayette for conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud, according to KADN.

He faces up to life in prison in the U.S. if convicted.

Al-Muhtadi pleaded not guilty to the charges, KADN reported.

The indictment links Al-Muhtadi to Hamas' attack, which killed roughly 1,200 people. Tens of thousands of Palestinians were also killed in Israel's military retaliation.

Authorities claim Al-Muhtadi trained with a Hamas military group before entering the U.S. on a fake visa. He was working at a restaurant until his arrest last week.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Al-Muhtadi should face the legal consequences if he is convicted.

"Clearly, he's a war criminal there. But I think there's multiple ways to pursue this, and I think that if he is guilty, he should have the full consequences of his actions," Cassidy said in a statement to KADN.

Al-Muhtadi will remain in custody without bond until his trial. A trial date has not yet been set.