©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Louisiana

Man linked to Hamas attack on Israel indicted in Louisiana for conspiring to support terrorist group

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub al-Muhtadi allegedly trained with Hamas military group before entering US on fake visa

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A suspect in Hamas' October 2023 terror attack against Israel that sparked a two-year war between the two sides has been formally charged in federal court.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi, who has been living in Louisiana, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Lafayette for conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud, according to KADN.

He faces up to life in prison in the U.S. if convicted.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi could face up to life in prison in the U.S. if convicted. (St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

Al-Muhtadi pleaded not guilty to the charges, KADN reported.

The indictment links Al-Muhtadi to Hamas' attack, which killed roughly 1,200 people. Tens of thousands of Palestinians were also killed in Israel's military retaliation.

Mahmoud Al-Muhtadi holding rifles and wearing tactical gear in training photos.

Images from an FBI affidavit show Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi posing with rifles and wearing tactical gear. (FBI affidavit)

Authorities claim Al-Muhtadi trained with a Hamas military group before entering the U.S. on a fake visa. He was working at a restaurant until his arrest last week.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Al-Muhtadi should face the legal consequences if he is convicted.

Mahmoud Al-Muhtadi holding a handgun in his Tulsa apartment, reflected in a mirror.

An FBI affidavit includes this image showing Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi holding what appears to be a Glock handgun and magazine. (FBI affidavit / U.S. Department of Justice)

"Clearly, he's a war criminal there. But I think there's multiple ways to pursue this, and I think that if he is guilty, he should have the full consequences of his actions," Cassidy said in a statement to KADN.

Al-Muhtadi will remain in custody without bond until his trial. A trial date has not yet been set.
