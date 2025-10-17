Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

FBI arrests alleged pro-Hamas Oct. 7 attacker living in Louisiana

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi is a resident of Lafeyette, Louisiana, prosecutors say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
President Trump issues warning to Hamas after reports of killings Video

President Trump issues warning to Hamas after reports of killings

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest on the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas peace deal on 'The Story.'

The FBI has arrested a suspect in Louisiana who allegedly participated in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

An affidavit accuses Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, violated federal law by providing, attempting to provide, or conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization through his alleged involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. He is also accused of fraud and misuse of visa, permits and other documents.

Al-Muhtadi is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday morning, according to The New York Times.

"Al-Muhtadi is an operative for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's ('DLFP') military wing, the National Resistance Brigades ('NRB', also known as the ‘Martyr Umar al-Qasim Forces’), a Gaza-based paramilitary group that participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023," the affidavit said. "Evidence shows that on the morning of October 7, 2023, Al-Muhtadi learned about the Hamas invasion, armed himself, gathered others, and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas's terrorist attack."

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi stands next to man holding gun

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi, shown on the left, "crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas's terrorist attack," on Oct. 7, 2023, according to an unsealed affidavit. (Justice Department)

"Evidence shows that Al-Muhtadi's phone utilized a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel, the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters," the affidavit continued. "Evidence further shows that Al-Muhtadi provided false information in his U.S. Visa application relating to his involvement with a paramilitary organization, connection to Hamas, participation in a terrorist attack, and military training."

"As a result of that false application, Al-Muhtadi was able to obtain permission to travel to the United States and obtain Legal Permanent Resident status. Al-Muhtadi is currently residing and working in Lafeyette, Louisiana," it added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
