FBI arrests alleged pro-Hamas Oct. 7 attacker living in Louisiana

The FBI has arrested a suspect in Louisiana who allegedly participated in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

An affidavit accuses Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, violated federal law by providing, attempting to provide, or conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization through his alleged involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. He is also accused of fraud and misuse of visa, permits and other documents.

Al-Muhtadi is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday morning, according to The New York Times.

"Al-Muhtadi is an operative for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's ('DLFP') military wing, the National Resistance Brigades ('NRB', also known as the ‘Martyr Umar al-Qasim Forces’), a Gaza-based paramilitary group that participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023," the affidavit said. "Evidence shows that on the morning of October 7, 2023, Al-Muhtadi learned about the Hamas invasion, armed himself, gathered others, and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas's terrorist attack."

"Evidence shows that Al-Muhtadi's phone utilized a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel, the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters," the affidavit continued. "Evidence further shows that Al-Muhtadi provided false information in his U.S. Visa application relating to his involvement with a paramilitary organization, connection to Hamas, participation in a terrorist attack, and military training."

"As a result of that false application, Al-Muhtadi was able to obtain permission to travel to the United States and obtain Legal Permanent Resident status. Al-Muhtadi is currently residing and working in Lafeyette, Louisiana," it added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.