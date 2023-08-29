Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Man lights newspapers on fire in NYC subway, throws at other riders including kids: video

Unknown man hurled flaming newspapers inside 33rd Street subway station in Manhattan

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A New York City subway rider recorded a man on video as he lit newspapers on fire and threw them at other riders on the platform in Manhattan on Monday. (Credit: @StevieCarlstrom / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

An unknown man was captured on video as he lit newspapers on fire in the New York City subway system and threw them on the platform toward other riders, many of whom appeared to be teenage students.

The video was taken around 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the 33rd Street subway station near Park Avenue in Manhattan.

A large group of what appears to be students wearing backpacks are standing on the platform as multiple individuals are yelling. A wad of newspaper can be seen burning on the platform at their feet.

The person recording the video approaches the turnstiles and catches the unknown man, who appears to be smoking a cigar, light additional newspaper pages on fire and toss them in the direction of the riders waiting on the platform.

man lighting newspapers on fire

Police said the man who was lighting the newspapers on fire had fled the subway in an unknown direction by the time officers arrived. (@StevieCarlstrom / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Officers responded to the platform, but the man had already fled in an unknown direction, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

subway riders on platform

A group of subway riders, who appeared to be mostly students wearing backpacks, were seen yelling at the time as he tossed flaming newspapers toward the platform. (@StevieCarlstrom / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

  • subway riders and flaming newspaper
    Image 1 of 2

    The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the 33rd Street subway station near Park Avenue in Manhattan. (@StevieCarlstrom / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

  • newspapers burning on subway platform
    Image 2 of 2

    Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. (@StevieCarlstrom / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The individual who posted the video on social media asked the public to help authorities identify the man.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.