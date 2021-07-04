Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club

The slaying occurred at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw

Associated Press
Georgia gov on Atlanta mayor blaming GOP policies for crime surge: 'I'm fed up with it' Video

Georgia gov on Atlanta mayor blaming GOP policies for crime surge: 'I'm fed up with it'

Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp discusses his efforts to tackle Atlanta's crime surge after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blames the state's early repopening.

A shooting at an Atlanta-area country club has left one man dead as authorities search for his killer.

The slaying occurred Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or release additional details about the shooting. But footage from WAGA-TV showed a white pickup truck stuck on a hill in the middle of the club's golf course.

Officials described the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic male with long hair, dark-colored work pants and a white or tan shirt.

Neighbor John Lavender told WAGA-TV that he heard "five, six booms go off" and wasn't sure whether it was gunshots or fireworks. "You just don't think it's gunshots in this area," he said.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University. After the shooting, the school tweeted that there were no credible threats to campus, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

