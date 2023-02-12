Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Man being kicked out of Texas bar shot in chest after tasing off-duty officer with own weapon

Police have not identified suspect taken to hospital in critical condition

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An off-duty police officer working security in Texas shot a man who managed to take his stun gun and tase him as he was being escorted out of a bar and restaurant.

San Antonio police say they responded to a Twin Peaks off Southwest Loop 410 just late Saturday night regarding a shooting in progress.  

When they arrived, they learned that restaurant staff asked a gentleman to leave after a disturbance took place. 

When the man refused to leave, an off-duty Somerset police officer working security escorted him out for "being intoxicated and belligerent," FOX 29 reports. 

Police in San Antonio say an off-duty officer shot a 34-year-old man who managed to take his stun gun and tase him as he was being escorted out a local sports bar.

Police say the man managed to grab the officer's taser and tase him while resisting. The off-duty officer then shot the man, striking him in the chest. 

The man was reportedly rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Crime scene tape blocks off a Twin Peaks in San Antonio as police investigate a tasing and shooting. 

Twin Peaks in San Antonio, Texas where a man being escorted out of a bar tased an off-duty officer with his own weapon. 

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The shooting is still under investigation. 