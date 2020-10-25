Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Shooter in clown mask sought in Detroit home invasion

A 66-year-old woman was shot and robbed of her wallet

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Detroit police are seeking a man in a clown mask after responding to a home invasion shooting.

It happened Saturday around 1:19 a.m. on the city's east side.

The incident injured a 66-year-old woman, who was shot, and a 52-year-old woman who was beaten, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The shooting victim was in stable condition at the hospital.

The victims were overpowered after answering a knock at the door, according to the station.

Police said the intruder made off with the older woman’s wallet.

They described the suspect as having on a black hooded sweater in addition to the clown mask.