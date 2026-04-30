Camp Mystic pulls plan to reopen this summer after backlash from grieving families

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Camp Mystic announced Thursday it will not reopen its facility for the summer 2026 season, marking a major shift in recovery plans following a catastrophic flood that killed 27 people last year.

Officials said the tragedy left 25 campers and two counselors dead at the all-girls Christian camp in Hill Country, Texas. Director Richard Eastland also died during separate rescue efforts, according to the family-owned camp.

The camp’s decision to drop its bid to reopen in May comes just days after the director broke down in a tearful apology at a state hearing that drew an outcry from lawmakers and grieving families over the effort to resume operations, according to the Associated Press (AP).

In a statement, leaders said they would rather not pursue another season than risk causing further harm to the affected families.

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"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve," the camp said.

"This decision is intended to remove any doubt that Camp Mystic has heard the concerns expressed by grieving families, members of the Texas House and Senate investigating committees and citizens across our state. Respect for those voices requires that we step back now."

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They further expressed their sympathy for everyone impacted by last year’s disaster, adding that they understand there is nothing they can do to reverse the damage or ease the pain caused.

"Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community. We also recognize that over 800 girls want to return to Camp Mystic Cypress Lake this summer. Our special bond with our Camp Mystic families does not change or end with the announcement," the statement read.

Owners of the camp previously said they hoped to reopen in late May, expecting 900 attendees, and were planning to use only parts of the facility that did not flood, The AP reported.

The plans subsequently sparked significant outrage from victims’ families and some prominent officials, who urged regulators to deny the camp’s license, which was under review by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

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During a legislative hearing earlier this week, lawmakers heavily scrutinized the camp’s role in the disaster, citing inadequate operations, delayed responses to flash flood warnings, and insufficient emergency training for counselors, according to The AP.

They further pressed the directors on whether they were truly prepared, citing state regulators’ findings that alleged 22 deficiencies in the camp’s emergency plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.