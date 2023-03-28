Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Man hit, killed by coach bus at Boston Logan International Airport identified

Man was standing outside parked SUV while waiting to pick up friend

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Man struck, killed by coach bus at Massachusetts airport Video

Man struck, killed by coach bus at Massachusetts airport

Boston 25 News reports. 

A Massachusetts man struck and killed by a coach bus at Boston Logan International Airport has been identified.

Vishwachand Kolla, 47, of Lexington, was picking up a friend from the airport around 5 p.m. Monday on the Terminal B Lower Roadway when the deadly crash happened, state police told Boston 25 News. 

Kolla was parked along the curb at the arrivals level of Terminal B and was standing outside the driver's side of his Acura SUV when a coach bus struck him.

Investigators say the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver's side of his SUV.

MASSACHUSETTS TEEN DIES IN ‘COMPLETE FREAK ACCIDENT’ AT PATS PEAK SKI MOUNTAIN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Massachusetts State Police identified the man killed by a coach bus at Logan Airport as 47-year-old Vishwachand Kolla.

Massachusetts State Police identified the man killed by a coach bus at Logan Airport as 47-year-old Vishwachand Kolla. (Boston 25 News)

An off-duty nurse who witnessed what happened reportedly attempted life-saving measures alongside responding personnel from the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS, but Kolla was pronounced dead on scene. 

Passengers on board the bus involved in the accident at the time were moved to another bus. It took more than three hours after the incident for the bus involved in the crash to be towed from the scene.

ELIZABETH WARREN, 73, ANNOUNCES SENATE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Investigators photograph the inside of Vishwachand Kolla's Acura SUV at the scene where he was struck and killed by a coach bus.

Investigators photograph the inside of Vishwachand Kolla's Acura SUV at the scene where he was struck and killed by a coach bus. (Boston 25 News)

The driver of the bus has only been identified as a 54-year-old woman. She was not hurt and was cooperative with investigators. 

The bus is owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, New Hampshire.

Investigators stand near the scene at Logan Airport where a Massachusetts man was struck and killed by a coach bus. A bus sign can be seen on one of the pillars where crime scene tape is wrapped around.

Investigators stand near the scene at Logan Airport where a Massachusetts man was struck and killed by a coach bus. A bus sign can be seen on one of the pillars where crime scene tape is wrapped around. (Boston 25 News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information," a spokesperson for Dartmouth Transportation Company said in a statement to Boston 25 News.

State police are still investigating the incident and working to determine whether the bus driver will face criminal charges. 