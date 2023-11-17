Man fatally flung from hood of BMW while trying to stop car thieves

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

A man who tried to stop thieves from stealing his car was violently killed on Wednesday after he jumped on the hood of the suspects' getaway BMW before being flung onto the concrete, disturbing video obtained by the New York Post shows.

Mauro Chimbay, 43, had been in a Queens park playing volleyball when he heard the alarm to his parked Toyota Highlander SUV go off as a thief could be seen smashing through a rear passenger window and stealing a box, police said.

The harrowing security footage shows Chimbay and a large group of people running from Gorman Park, in East Elmhurst, to stop the car thief who can then be seen jumping into a waiting white BMW sports car being driven by another suspect.

As the SUV alarm rings out and the group converges around the BMW, Chimbay jumps onto the hood of the BMW and the driver hits the gas.

Chimbay can be seen clinging to the hood of the BMW as it speeds away, with grainy footage showing Chimbay losing his grip and falling.

Loud screams can be heard from the crowd as the vehicle flees the scene northbound on 85th Street.

The NYPD said Chimbay was thrown from the vehicle and died from severe head trauma.

One eyewitness told CBS that Chimbay struck a black SUV as he was flung from the BMW.

"There was a big SUV and he just crashed into it," Wilson Acosta, an eyewitness told CBS. "He was trying to hold the door, trying to get whatever they stole from him. When the incident happened, he just literally hit the vehicle and then flipped."

It is unclear what was inside the box the thieves stole from Chimbay’s SUV.

Meanwhile, Chimbay’s family called for the thieves to be captured and brought to justice. So far no one has been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing, police told Fox News Digital.

Chimbay’s brother told the New York Post that the victim leaves behind a wife and their young daughter. He added that the family was extremely distraught.

The victim immigrated from Ecuador almost 30 years ago and became a U.S. citizen.

He worked in restaurants and construction, CBS reported.