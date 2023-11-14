3 people stabbed to death in NYC home as landlord confesses to doing 'something bad': police

Three people – two women and one man – were found stabbed to death inside a New York City home early Tuesday after the landlord handed himself over to police and appeared to confess.

The landlord, a 54-year-old man, walked into the police precinct in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens at around 7 a.m. and said he "did something bad," NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said at a Tuesday morning press briefing.

Williams added that the man appeared calm while talking to police.

Police then rushed to the man’s house at 122-39 Milburn St. and found the three victims.

A man and woman, who are believed to be a couple, were found lying face up on a basement floor while a 51-year-old woman was knifed to death and found face down in an upstairs bedroom, the NYPD said.

EMS responded and pronounced all three victims dead at the scene, police said.

The victims are understood to be tenants of the house and their identities were not immediately made public.

Williams said the murder weapon had not yet been recovered.

The motive for the stabbings is unclear, but reports say the killings followed a dispute over rent payments and that the landlord may have also lived in the house.

Police were unable to provide any additional information to Fox News Digital prior to publication.