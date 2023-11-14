Expand / Collapse search
3 people stabbed to death in NYC home as landlord confesses to doing 'something bad': police

Suspect walks into Queens police precinct, says he 'did something bad' before police found bodies

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
3 in NYC found fatally stabbed; landlord appears to confess Video

3 in NYC found fatally stabbed; landlord appears to confess

Three people were found stabbed to death inside a New York City home early Tuesday after the landlord handed himself over to police. (FNTV)

Three people – two women and one man – were found stabbed to death inside a New York City home early Tuesday after the landlord handed himself over to police and appeared to confess.

The landlord, a 54-year-old man, walked into the police precinct in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens at around 7 a.m. and said he "did something bad," NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said at a Tuesday morning press briefing.

Williams added that the man appeared calm while talking to police.

Police tape and a polie van outside a house in New York City where three people were fatally stabbed

Three people were found stabbed to death inside a New York City home early Tuesday in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens. (FNTV)

Police then rushed to the man’s house at 122-39 Milburn St. and found the three victims.

A man and woman, who are believed to be a couple, were found lying face up on a basement floor while a 51-year-old woman was knifed to death and found face down in an upstairs bedroom, the NYPD said.

EMS responded and pronounced all three victims dead at the scene, police said.

A dead end sign and police tape and a police van outside a house in New York City where three people were fatally stabbed

Police cordon off the scene of a deadly triple stabbing in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens. (FNTV)

The victims are understood to be tenants of the house and their identities were not immediately made public.

Williams said the murder weapon had not yet been recovered.

overhead shot of Queens stabbing incident

Three people were found stabbed to death inside a New York City home early Tuesday. (Fox 5 New York)

The motive for the stabbings is unclear, but reports say the killings followed a dispute over rent payments and that the landlord may have also lived in the house.

Police were unable to provide any additional information to Fox News Digital prior to publication.

