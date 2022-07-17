Man, 61, falls to death cleaning his NYC Upper East Side apartment window: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 61-year-old New York City man fell to his death on Saturday while he was cleaning a window on his high-rise apartment building.

The man dropped from a rear window on the sixth floor of the 21-story building at 920 Park Ave. on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported. The fall occurred shortly before 7 a.m. according to the New York City Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man.

There are no additional details at this time.