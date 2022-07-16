Expand / Collapse search
Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer, dead at 28

Jak Knight co-created ‘Bust Down’ and wrote for ‘Big Mouth’

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Stand-up comedian and writer Jak Knight has died at 28.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Knight died in Los Angeles on Thursday. A cause of death has not been shared for the comedian.

"Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," a representative for Knight told the outlet.

Comedian Jak Knight has reportedly died at 28.

Comedian Jak Knight has reportedly died at 28. (Photo by FilmMagic)

Knight’s career was taking off as his recent production for Peacock, "Bust Down," debuted in March. Knight co-created, executive produced and starred in the series.

He also wrote for hit shows including Netflix’s "Big Mouth" and ABC’s "Black-ish."

His peers shared condolences following the tragic news of his death. 

Comedy Central took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously."

Peacock’s "Bust Down" and Universal Television shared a joint statement with the Hollywood Reporter that read, "We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight." 

"He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time."

Comedian Eddie Della Siepe called Knight "a phenom" in a tribute Twitter post. "An incredible talent and more importantly a great guy," he added.

In a 2018 interview with Respect, Knight credited Dave Chappelle for inspiring his career in comedy. One hundred percent the reasons why I do what I do," he said at the time. 

Knight co-wrote and starred in Peacock's "Bust Down" which debuted in March.

Knight co-wrote and starred in Peacock's "Bust Down" which debuted in March. (Photo by Jesse Grant)

Knight would eventually go on to open for Chappelle as being one of the stand-up comics to join him on stage while on tour.

During that same interview, Knight detailed writing and voicing DeVon in the hit-series "Big Mouth."

"Being a writer is amazing and just being in the room with some of the most brilliant people alive, and I get to sit across the table with people like Jordan Peele and Maya Rudolph," he shared. "It’s surreal but it’s a lot of work, work." 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending