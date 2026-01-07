Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Man drops engagement ring from 118-foot bridge during proposal, but there's a happy ending

Resort employee Pat Harper found the ring with metal detector just as the couple was about to give up the search

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Couple recalls dropping engagement ring off 118-foot bridge during proposal Video

Couple recalls dropping engagement ring off 118-foot bridge during proposal

A nervous proposal on a towering Michigan suspension bridge took a dramatic turn when an engagement ring slipped from a man’s fingers and plunged 118 feet into the snow below. (Credit: Boyne Mountain Resort)

A nervous proposal on a towering Michigan suspension bridge took a dramatic turn when an engagement ring slipped from a man’s fingers and plunged 118 feet into the snow below.

Trevor Van Camp had just asked his long-time girlfriend Danielle Jenkins to marry him under the Christmas lights on the SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain in Northern Michigan when he dropped the ring through the grate as he knelt on one knee.

"When I went to go get the ring out of the box, mind you, I’m shaken up, I look down, like not a good idea, and yeah, I dropped the ring," Van Camp said.

After panicking for a second, the couple said they knew they had to try to find the ring.

Trevor Van Camp on one knee proposing to Danielle Jenkins

Trevor Van Camp proposes to his long-time girlfriend Danielle Jenkins under the Christmas lights on the SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain in Northern Michigan. (Boyne Mountain Resort)

The couple got clearance from the resort to go down the snowy mountain and spent two and a half hours searching with metal detectors along with the resort’s night shift snowmaking supervisor, Pat Harper. 

Trevor Van Camp and Danielle Jenkins look shocked as they stand on the SkyBridge

The ring slipped through Trevor Van Camp's fingers and fell off the 118-foot suspension bridge. (Boyne Mountain Resort)

Harper said that just as the couple was preparing to give up the search around 10 p.m., his metal detector pinged. After using his hand to move a little snow and dirt, he discovered the edge of a ring sticking out of the ground.

"I kind of sat there for a minute and I was like, ‘There’s no way you just found that," he said.

fingers holding engagement ring above the snowy ground

Pat Harper, the resort’s night shift snowmaking supervisor, found the ring using a metal detector just as the couple was giving up their hours-long search. (Boyne Mountain Resort)

The couple was overjoyed that Harper had found the ring.

"I give big props and kudos to Pat for doing that for us, because he saved the day, he really did," Jenkins said. "It was an experience that we now have, a story to tell of our engagement."

With the ring now on Jenkins’ finger and a fun story to tell, the couple said they'd return to the resort to finish their walk across the SkyBridge.

"We'll probably come back in the wintertime to finish our journey across the bridge with the lights and enjoy the full experience that we cut short to find my ring," Jenkins said.
