Man drops engagement ring from 118-foot bridge during proposal, but there's a happy ending

A nervous proposal on a towering Michigan suspension bridge took a dramatic turn when an engagement ring slipped from a man’s fingers and plunged 118 feet into the snow below.

Trevor Van Camp had just asked his long-time girlfriend Danielle Jenkins to marry him under the Christmas lights on the SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain in Northern Michigan when he dropped the ring through the grate as he knelt on one knee.

"When I went to go get the ring out of the box, mind you, I’m shaken up, I look down, like not a good idea, and yeah, I dropped the ring," Van Camp said.

After panicking for a second, the couple said they knew they had to try to find the ring.

The couple got clearance from the resort to go down the snowy mountain and spent two and a half hours searching with metal detectors along with the resort’s night shift snowmaking supervisor, Pat Harper.

Harper said that just as the couple was preparing to give up the search around 10 p.m., his metal detector pinged. After using his hand to move a little snow and dirt, he discovered the edge of a ring sticking out of the ground.

"I kind of sat there for a minute and I was like, ‘There’s no way you just found that," he said.

The couple was overjoyed that Harper had found the ring.

"I give big props and kudos to Pat for doing that for us, because he saved the day, he really did," Jenkins said. "It was an experience that we now have, a story to tell of our engagement."

With the ring now on Jenkins’ finger and a fun story to tell, the couple said they'd return to the resort to finish their walk across the SkyBridge.

"We'll probably come back in the wintertime to finish our journey across the bridge with the lights and enjoy the full experience that we cut short to find my ring," Jenkins said.