Philadelphia
Published

Man in custody after intentionally crashing minivan into Philadelphia Police Headquarters: authorities

Officers dragged man from minivan after he crashed into Philadelphia Police Headquarters

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Minivan crashes into Philadelphia Police Headquarters, driver taken into custody Video

Minivan crashes into Philadelphia Police Headquarters, driver taken into custody

A man crashed a Honda Odyssey minivan into the front doors of Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

A man in Philadelphia has been taken into custody after intentionally crashing a minivan into police headquarters early Tuesday, authorities say.

The incident happened in front of Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the 400 block of North Broad Street.

FOX29 Philadelphia was outside the building around the time of the crash and recorded video of officers dragging the 71-year-old man out of the Honda Odyssey minivan and placing him in handcuffs.

Officers led the man inside the police building as he appeared to yell, "They're killing me, they're killing me, man."

Officers swarmed the minivan after the vehicle crashed into the doors of the building.

Officers swarmed the minivan after the vehicle crashed into the doors of the building. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

While few details on the circumstances of the crash were immediately available, law enforcement sources told the station that authorities believe the crash was intentional.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was later put in the back of a police car and taken to a hospital for evaluation, the station reported.

  • officer handcuffing man on sidewalk
    Image 1 of 2

    An officer handcuffed the man on the sidewalk outside the police building. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

  • officers taking man inside police headquarters
    Image 2 of 2

    Police took the man into custody and brought him inside the building. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

He can be heard protesting against going to the hospital and is again heard yelling, "They're going to kill me, they're going to kill me, man."

Police brought the handcuffed man out of the building and put him into the back of a police car to take him to a hospital for evaluation.

Police brought the handcuffed man out of the building and put him into the back of a police car to take him to a hospital for evaluation. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

No officers were injured during the incident.