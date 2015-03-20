Man convicted of killing 9 at Buddhist temple in Arizona sentenced to 249 years in prison

A man convicted of killing nine people, including six monks, at a Buddhist temple in metro Phoenix was sentenced Friday to 249 years in prison.

The sentence given to 39-year-old Johnathan Doody came after he was convicted in his third trial.

Doody was one of two men convicted in the robbery and killings at the Wat Promkunaram temple west of Phoenix in August 1991.

It was one of Arizona's most notorious crimes.

The six monks, one nun and two helpers who died in the robbery were shot in the back of the head, their bodies found arranged face-down in a circle.

Doody maintains he's innocent.

A friend of Doody's was sentenced to life in prison in the case and testified that the crime was was Doody's idea.