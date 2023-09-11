Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Man convicted in Massachusetts for a 1985 murder gets new trial due to new DNA evidence

A MA judge will review the case of Thomas Rosa who was convicted of killing 18-year-old Gwendolyn Taylor

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Massachusetts judge granted a new trial to a man who was found guilty of murder in 1993 after new DNA evidence called the conviction into question.

Thomas Rosa was convicted of the 1985 killing of 18-year-old Gwendolyn Taylor. Rosa, who has always maintained his innocence, was tried three times for the killing.

Suffolk Superior Court Justice Michael Ricciuti issued an order Wednesday that vacates Rosa's conviction and opens the possibility of a new trial. Ricciuti wrote that new DNA evidence "casts doubt regarding the reliability of the eyewitness testimony" in the case.

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS: KOHBERGERS LEGAL TEAM ASKS JUDGE TO BAN CAMERAS FROM COURTROOM

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A judge in Massachusetts has granted a new trial for Thomas Rosa, a man who was convicted of killing 18-year-old Gwendolyn Taylor decades ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New England Innocence Project and the Boston College Innocence Program said they will hold a news conference about the case on Monday in front of Suffolk Superior Court in Boston in which they will call for prosecutors to drop the charges. The groups said the district attorney should "end this almost forty-year nightmare, rather than try him again for a fourth time."

District Attorney Kevin Hayden's office is " reviewing the ruling and will announce our decision at a future date," spokesman James Borghesani told the Boston Globe.