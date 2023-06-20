Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota
Published

Man convicted of killing North Dakota student moved from death row in Indiana to Florida prison

Man convicted of murdering, kidnapping and raping North Dakota student 2 decades ago

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a North Dakota student 20 years ago has been moved from death row in Indiana to a Florida prison, according to federal records.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 70, was convicted of killing 22-year-old Dru Sjodin in November 2003 after abducting her from a mall parking lot in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Her body was found in April of the next year in Crookston, Minnesota.

Rodriguez has been moved from a death row prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Coleman II, a high-security penitentiary in Sumterville, Florida, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY BATTERING DOORDASH DRIVER

North Dakota news

A man convicted of killing a North Dakota student has been moved from death row in Indiana to a Florida prison.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodriguez was sentenced to death in 2007. His death sentence was overturned in September 2021 when a federal judge ruled that Rodriguez's constitutional rights were violated during his trial, citing misleading testimony from the coroner, the failure of lawyers to discuss a possible insanity defense, and evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

Federal prosecutors announced in March that they would not seek the death penalty again and Rodriguez's sentence was changed to life without parole.