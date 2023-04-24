Florida man charged with kidnapping, sexually battering DoorDash driver

A Florida man is now in custody after allegedly kidnapping a DoorDash driver at gunpoint and sexually battering her while she was making a food delivery last week, the Tampa Police Department announced.

Joseph Killins, 38, was charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon for that incident last Tuesday.

The next day, he allegedly threw another woman to the ground in the same apartment complex and stole her backpack.

Killins was charged with robbery in that case.

The crime spree began shortly before midnight Tuesday, when the first victim, a Hispanic female in her early 20s, was making a food delivery for DoorDash. Killins forced her back into her car and made her drive to Belara Lakes Apartments.

"The victim's family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived and rescued her from the car. Killins responded by firing multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim’s girlfriend, a female in her 20s, before fleeing the scene," Tampa police said.

On Wednesday, Killins allegedly approached a second victim, a Hispanic female in her early 40s, and assaulted her before running away with her backpack.

Investigators developed Killins as the suspect in both incidents and arrested him Friday evening at the Tampa Inn, about four miles east of the apartment complex.

DoorDash thanked police for their work apprehending Killins.

"We are appalled by this heinous and abhorrent crime," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley told Fox News Digital in a statement. "No one should ever have to endure something as horrific as this and we’re here to support the Dasher in any way we can."

Killins is being held at the Orient Road Jail ahead of a court hearing on Wednesday, according to jail records.

"My thoughts remain with the victims," Tampa Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Saturday. "I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit."