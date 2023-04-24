Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man charged with kidnapping, sexually battering DoorDash driver

The suspect allegedly robbed another woman in the same apartment complex one day after kidnapping the DoorDash driver

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Florida man is now in custody after allegedly kidnapping a DoorDash driver at gunpoint and sexually battering her while she was making a food delivery last week, the Tampa Police Department announced. 

Joseph Killins, 38, was charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon for that incident last Tuesday. 

The next day, he allegedly threw another woman to the ground in the same apartment complex and stole her backpack. 

Killins was charged with robbery in that case. 

Joseph Killins

Joseph Killins, 38, allegedly kidnapped a DoorDash driver at gunpoint last week in Tampa, Florida.  (Tampa Police Department)

The crime spree began shortly before midnight Tuesday, when the first victim, a Hispanic female in her early 20s, was making a food delivery for DoorDash. Killins forced her back into her car and made her drive to Belara Lakes Apartments. 

"The victim's family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived and rescued her from the car. Killins responded by firing multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim’s girlfriend, a female in her 20s, before fleeing the scene," Tampa police said. 

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DRUNKENLY CRASHING INTO POLICE CRUISER

On Wednesday, Killins allegedly approached a second victim, a Hispanic female in her early 40s, and assaulted her before running away with her backpack. 

Belara Lakes apartments

Both incidents occurred last week at Belara Lakes Apartments in Tampa, Florida.  (Google Maps)

Investigators developed Killins as the suspect in both incidents and arrested him Friday evening at the Tampa Inn, about four miles east of the apartment complex. 

DoorDash thanked police for their work apprehending Killins. 

"We are appalled by this heinous and abhorrent crime," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley told Fox News Digital in a statement. "No one should ever have to endure something as horrific as this and we’re here to support the Dasher in any way we can."

Killins is being held at the Orient Road Jail ahead of a court hearing on Wednesday, according to jail records. 

"My thoughts remain with the victims," Tampa Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Saturday. "I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit."

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest