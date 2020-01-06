Man facing child-sex charges who escaped to Mexico is caught, extradited to California

A fugitive wanted for more than a decade on child sex charges was recently arrested in Mexico and extradited to California to face trial, FBI officials said Monday.

Jose Cruz Naranjo Silva, 77, was arrested in 2006 on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, the FBI said in a press release.

Silva was charged by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on July 20, 2006, but fled the U.S. while on bail, according to the FBI.

In May 2008, the FBI obtained a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution at the request of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Silva evaded authorities until the Mexican government found him in Guadalajara last year. Mexican authorities detained Silva on Aug. 19, 2019, pending extradition to the United States.

FBI agents escorted Silva from Mexico to Sacramento on Friday. He was then remanded to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for transport to the Sacramento County Jail, according to the agency.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Interpol in Mexico City and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, worked together to enable Silva’s capture and extradition.

Silva remains in custody and is ineligible for bail, according to the Sacramento Bee. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Silva had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.